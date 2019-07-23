Dallin Ehlert Eagle project

ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scout Dallin Ehlert completed his Eagle Scout service project July 6 in his family garage by leading other Scouts in constructing three flower boxes for the patio at the Sageview Care Center. Ehlert belongs to Troop 55 sponsored by the Overland Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is pictured carrying part of one of the boxes.

