ROCK SPRINGS — Eagle Scouts Troop No. 70 was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteers of the Month for August. This group is sponsored by the American Legion.
This summer, the young men updated the Art Underground in Downtown Rock Springs by taking art down and replacing them with a third round of art created by community members.
“This group of boys are a great bunch of young men. They take the Scout slogan of ‘Do a Good Turn Daily’ to heart,” Scoutmaster, Chris Meats said in a press release.
“With COVID this year, they have dedicated the summer to helping out not only each other, but the residents of Rock Springs,” Meats said. “We especially like to help out the Rock Springs Main Street as that is where the Troop’s home is.”
The Art Underground is located inside the pedestrian underpass, under the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” archway, between North Front and South Main Streets.
Started in 2015, the Art Underground Gallery was designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs. The gallery is also meant to encourage the community to get involved in adding color and creativity to our public spaces.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
