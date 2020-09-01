Eagle Scouts Troop No. 70 was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteers of the Month for August. Pictured front row from left are Cole Meats, Quinten Gasaway, Landon Piecerno and Ethan Frady. Back row is Scoutmaster Karyn Jones, Ethan Jones, Ryan Jones, Ian Meats, Shane Meats and Scoutmaster Chris Meats.