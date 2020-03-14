SPEARFISH, South Dakota — Travis Elmore, Sociology, Human Services student from Rock Springs was listed on the Black Hills State University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester with a 4.0 grade point average.
web only
Elmore listed on Black Hills State University's Dean's List
