ROCK SPRINGS — "Energy and Mining of the Future" will be the topic of next Remember When Monday.
A dinner of chicken fried chicken will be served at 6 p.m. for $6.
The free presentation will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Young at Heart Center.
Rick Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be the emcee for the evening.
The presentation will be "Energy Mining of the Future," and will include the future of the trona, uranium, coal, coke, gold, phosphates, wind turbines, solar, synthetic trona, oil, lithium, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and others.
Following the presentation a question and answer session and panel discussion will take place.
