LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 15, at Laramie’s Hilton Garden Inn.
The meeting will begin with a joint session with the UW Board of Trustees.
Mark Northam, executive director of UW’s School of Energy Resources, will provide an overview of the school and a brief look at future goals. The regular quarterly meeting of the Energy Resource Council will immediately follow the joint session.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the School of Energy Resources on priorities for research and outreach.
The School of Energy Resources provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the School of Energy Resources at 307-766-6897. For more information visit www.uwyo.edu/SER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.