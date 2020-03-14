ROCK SPRINGS — Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding. There are more than 30,000 women educators who belong to Alpha Delta Kappa worldwide. There are more than 1,200 chapters located in towns and cities in every state in the United States along with chapters in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS
Members of Epsilon Chapter work to support numerous altruistic projects in Rock Springs. This past year several donations were made to several causes.
Various care products were donated to the YWCA Support and Safe House. Members also voted to support the needs of children in schools in Rock Springs.
Recent donations have included hats, gloves, sweat pants and undergarments for students in various schools in Sweetwater County as well as books for the juvenile detention center. Each month a different school is selected, and the counselors of the schools are able to provide information on what is most needed.
Additionally, Epsilon Chapter offers a scholarship for a female student graduating from Western Wyoming Community College who will continue her pursuit of a bachelor degree in education.
Epsilon Chapter creates activity packets for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, which are given to children who are patients or visitors. Packets always include reading books along with various activities.
LOCAL AND STATE CHAPTERS
Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa is one of three chapters in Wyoming, with the other two located in Casper and Cheyenne.
While altruism is one of the primary goals of Alpha Delta Kappa, members benefit in other ways through their belonging to the organization. There are opportunities for recognition, leadership and networking through workshops, training sessions, conferences and conventions. Locally, programs at Epsilon’s meetings this year have included Sysser Duncan’s presentation on Vietnam and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee's presentation on the current economics and future outlook of Rock Springs. The group has also made crafts.
Epsilon Chapter meets monthly during the school year.
Membership in Alpha Delta Kappa is honorary and based on peer recognition. Members work in their local chapters to support altruistic causes of their choice. Together with the other chapters in their states, chapters support state goals. Currently, the Wyoming state president is Janelle Parton of Epsilon Chapter in Rock Springs. Parton has selected the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center as her state project. Parton’s term as president will conclude in April 2020 when Epsilon Chapter will host the Wyoming state convention. Members from the three chapters will meet to conduct state business and celebrate all of activities that have occurred in the last biennium.
Current members of Epsilon Chapter are Angie Banks, Amanda Buel, Nancy Carlson, Joy Christain, Shirley Cox, Sysser Duncan, Alissa Ekdahl, Candace Foster Laurie Hanks, Amber Johnson, Harriet Johnson, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Dena Lyon, Susan Magnuson, Paula Mahaffey, Alysia McGaha, Cheryl Notman, Janelle Parton, Jolene Reekers, Marguerite Russold, Mandy Sewell, Sherri Stewarts, Marjane Telck, Twyla Trytten, Barb Twomey and Brie Westbrook.
NATIONAL ORGANIZATION
In addition to chapter and state altruistic projects, chapters from all the states support the international altruistic efforts. In the past two years alone, Alpha Delta Kappa members have given nearly $12 million in monetary and other gifts, nearly $2 million in scholarships and have provided more than 2 million hours of volunteer service to their communities.
The two international altruistic projects selected by the delegates to the last international convention continue to be the Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Support for the Alzheimer’s Association began in 2013, and to date more than $405,000 has been donated to the organization, while more than $1 million has been given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 1981. Epsilon Chapter is working with other state members and will support the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day fund raising efforts on June 21 around the country.
World understanding projects offer support in areas whose educational needs are strongly felt. Past projects have helped build schools in Vietnam and Peru. Another project helped purchase a bookmobile, computers and books for the Sioux Lakota Reservation in South Dakota.
Currently, chapters throughout the organization are supporting Project TEACH TOO, which is a continuation of a previous project that helped raise funds to build a school in Haiti at an orphanage there. TEACH TOO requests grant funds to construct transitional housing for 48 older teens to enable them to finish their education and learn an occupation. According to Haitian law, children residing in licensed orphanages cannot remain after the age of 18.
As a result, older students have had to leave the Imagine Missions orphanage without the skills or abilities required to be independent and successful. Transitional housing with occupancy limited to two years or less enables these students to finish their most important goal — completing their education. Epsilon Chapter has collected money for this cause and also sent funds to help pay teachers’ salaries in Haiti.
In addition to its regular monthly meetings, members are able to attend regional and international functions. In July 2019, members from across the country along with members from other countries traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the international convention. At that time, new International officers were elected, including Judy Ganzert who is the 2019-2021 international president. In addition, each of the seven geographic regions elected their international vice presidents, and Susan Rae Long, a Delta member from Cheyenne, was elected to serve as international vice president of the Northwestern Region. Long is currently planning the Northwest/Southwest Regional Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii in July.
