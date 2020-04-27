QUANTICO, Va. — Cmdr. Bill Erspamer from the Rock Springs Police Department graduated March 13, 2020, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
A Sweetwater County native, Erspamer starting working with the RSPD in 2004. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and commander in 2018. Erspamer currently oversees the RSPD patrol division.
He was one of 255 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy on March 13, according to a press release. FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class Spokesperson Jason M. DiMarco of the Westwego, Louisiana, Police Department represented the graduating officers.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 279th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and eight federal civilian organizations.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972 National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.
A total of 52,795 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
