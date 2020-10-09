Esai McKenzie enlists into Wyoming Army National Guard
EVANSTON -- Esai McKenzie of Evanston was sworn in on Oct. 8 as the newest member of the Wyoming Army National Guard's 2-300th Field Artillery.
McKenzie will be assigned as a multiple launch rocket system crewmember with the unit. McKenzie plans to attend Central Wyoming College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.