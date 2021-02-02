EVANSTON — Evanston Regional Hospital is the only hospital in Southwestern Wyoming or Park City, Utah with a highly advanced robot for joint replacement and a certified surgeon. On Jan. 26, Micah Pullins, DO, performed the first surgical case at Evanston Regional Hospital using this innovative, personalized technology, according to a press release.
For patients suffering from severe arthritis, activities like grocery shopping or playing with grandchildren can be painful. And while medication or physical therapy may ease pain, sometimes surgery may be more of a long-term solution. In addition to relieving pain, these procedures can enhance mobility and function and help patients rediscover the activities they love, according to the release.
The technology combines three key components: 3D CT-based planning, bounded haptic technology, and insightful data analytics into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.
“This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms total hip and total knee replacements,” Dr. Pullins said in the release. “With this highly advanced technology, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less.1-5* For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage3,4; for others, greater bone preservation.2,5 We start with a CT scan of the patient’s joint, and then create a 3-D model. I make a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
During the surgery, Dr. Pullins guides the robotic-arm within the predefined area, and the robot helps the surgeon stay within the planned boundaries. This technology is robotic-assisted surgery, meaning Dr. Pullins remains in control of the entire surgery.
“We are proud to be only hospital in Western Wyoming and Park City currently offering this highly advanced technology,” Cheri Willard, CEO of Evanston Regional Hospital said in the release. “This addition to our orthopedic service line means that our community doesn’t need to travel far, fight traffic, or breathe in polluted air to get a great experience while having major surgery. We offer the comforts of home alongside great physicians and advanced technology right here in Evanston.”
