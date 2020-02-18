SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Events Complex continues to bring new visitors and groups to Sweetwater County and Rock Springs and has made its’ mark as a destination for RV Rallies. With more than 1,235 full-service RV spaces the Sweetwater Events Complex hosted its’ first RV Rally in 2019 and recruited two more international rallies scheduled for June and August of 2020.
Events of all sizes are critical to the economy of Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming, and more directly, to the City of Rock Springs.
“The Sweetwater Events Complex is the top recruiter for travel and tourism revenue in Sweetwater County and the state,” Larry Lloyd, Executive Director said in a press release. “Our staff works year-round to solicit large events because we know it has a positive impact on our local businesses and residents, as well as the state.”
The Sweetwater Events Complex is committed to recruitment of all kinds of events which are critical to the quality of life and the economy in Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming.
“Each event at our facility directly benefits our local business and residents, Lloyd said. “These guests visit our restaurants, stay in our hotels and fill up their gas tanks at our gas stations. Each event we have on our property brings travelers to support our local businesses as well as brings in tax revenue for our city and county.”
The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally
The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally was the first RV Rally booked at the Sweetwater Events Complex in June 2019. This rally brought 352 luxury motor coaches to the facility with 700 participants that traveled from 38 states and two Canadian Providences to Rock Springs. The direct spending from the tourists brought more than $418,400 in sales to local restaurants, bars, shopping, gas stations and more to the City of Rock Springs according to Wyoming Travel Impacts, Dean Runyan Associates.
“We were very pleased with everything at the rally. Your facilities are outstanding. Please pass on to all your staff how very impressed and appreciative we are for all their assistance,” Kelly Moore, President of the Tiffin Allegro Club, said in the release. “Whenever I asked for anything, they went out of their way to accommodate our needs. We would not hesitate to use your facility in the future.”
The rally featured onsite RV sales, a tradeshow and Tiffin staff to make the event a success. All these employees working during the event stayed locally in hotels and motels. With more than 100 additional vendors and staff members working during the event they utilized more than 590 hotel nights.
“We travel to many RV Rallies across the country. You have one of the best facilities we have seen. From the flowers to the bathrooms you keep everything clean. Your staff was always around,” Davis Bretz, Owner of Bretz RV the onsite RV vendor, said in the release.
The Sweetwater Events Complex recruited this event for almost four years and was excited to have the rally at the facility. Rally attendees and vendors boost tourism in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels, motels, purchasing gas, eating at local restaurants all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer.
“It was such a fun and adventurous group. All the attendees bring a vehicle and travel around for site seeing,” Lena Warren, Marketing and Event Coordinator said in the release. “Most of the group visited the Wild Horse Loop tour, Seedsakdee Wildlife Refuge, Flaming Gorge and Green River. The group also has people that come early and stay later to explore Southwest Wyoming. We had 620 additional nights that attendees stayed prior to or after the rally.”
Escapees RV Rally
Continuing that success, in 2020 the Sweetwater Events Complex will host the second largest International RV club, the Escapees, for their 60th Escapade. The Escapade is a five-day, fun-filled information event centered on the RV way of life. In addition, Escapade delivers as much as $3,000,000 into the local economy while attendees’ shop, dine and enjoy the charm of the local areas.
“With such a beautiful facility, and so many natural attractions nearby, it seems like an ideal place to hold a rally,” Duane and Jean Mathes, Escapade Directors, said in the release. “Attendees are sure to spend extra time exploring and getting to know the area. Rock Springs seems like the perfect place for folks to launch their summer travel plans.”
For the serious RVer, Escapade is the premier opportunity to learn or refine the nuances of a lifestyle that continues to attract devotees. It is also a great way to meet like-minded people enjoying the adventure that their home on wheels conveys. Escapees RV Club has more than 60,000 active family members who share a special bond and a passion for RV travel.
The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally
The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally will also enjoy what Sweetwater County has to offer during their rally on Aug. 24-28. The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally will bring over 1,000 visitors to our area and is estimated to bring $817,920.00 in economic impact directly to our city and county, according to Dean Runyan Associates.
The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors and 55 services technicians for their event. Vendors and service techs will utilize more than 500 hotel and motel rooms. The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the White Mountain Golf Course to host a tournament.
