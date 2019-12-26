GREEN RIVER— Each month, Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student for hard work and dedication to the school and the community.
The following employees were honored from September-December:
• Dawson Heiss: September
• Shay Mahana: September
• Ceyda Gunduz: October
• Mallachi Kast: October
• Ben Jorgensen: November
• Jauslyn Jones: November
• Gabe Kast: December
• Freedom Coon: December
Selections come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month. When a staff member witnesses a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize. Only 18 students earn Student of the Month accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.
Local businesses have donated to the Student of the Month in the form of gift certificates.
Each student is awarded a certificate and recognized at the school's Friday morning student meeting along with a picture posted at the entrance to the school and on the school's website.
