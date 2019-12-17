SWEETWATER COUNTY — Are you 55 or older and unemployed or with limited or no annual income?
Consider attending the Experience Works event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 2-3 at Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Ave. to find out if you qualify. There is no fee.
Learn how you can earn a paycheck while updating job skills through the Senior Community Service Employment Program — a stepping stone to employment.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor and administered by Experience Works, Inc., a national nonprofit organization, in nine states including 20 Wyoming counties. Experience Works is a non-profit organization and an equal opportunity service provider.
Stop by anytime during the hours of the event or call Experience Works for more information at 888-278-9109 or www.experienceworks.org.
For many older Wyomingites, going back to work is not an option — it is a necessity, according to a press release. A local resource stands ready to help older adults overcome barriers to employment and get the skills they need to find good job in their communities.
The U.S. Department of Labor-funded program is geared for people 55 and older who are unemployed, with limited annual incomes and limited job prospects. The program is free and available to those who qualify.
Experience Works continues to accept program applications by appointment Statewide.
“It’s an excellent way for older job seekers to earn a paycheck while they update job skills and discover new career possibilities – plus their efforts have a positive impact in their communities.” Kelly Smith, Employment and Training Coordinator for Experience Works said in a press release. “The connection is especially important in counties where jobs are scarce but older people still need to work to make ends meet.”
Participants spend an average of 25 hours each week in work experience training at public and nonprofit organizations, earning minimum wage that is paid through the SCSEP. Examples include performing clerical and administrative duties at nonprofits; sorting donations at food banks; preparing meals and recreation at senior centers; assisting in classrooms and libraries; and more.
These working relationships pay big dividends for both participants and the public and nonprofits, according to the release. As participants become job-ready, their efforts provide extra support to tackle projects that might otherwise not be possible due to tight operating budgets. It’s a win-win, according to the release.
The SCSEP is a stepping stone to employment. Participants have access to a variety of additional training and supportive services such as developing resumes, improving interview skills, and identifying job opportunities.
According to Smith, there are many instances when SCSEP participants are hired by the organizations where they are training.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Experience Works, Inc. at 307-209-1306 or visit www.experienceworks.org.
