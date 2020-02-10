ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum’s spring exhibit, “Homegrown Leather Craft,” will be on display through April at the museum in the fire station portion of the historic city hall at 201 B St. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The exhibit features the work of brother-and-sister duo Braids Roberts and Travis Roberts from Prairie Fire Leather Company and Bill and Megan’s Leather Work, a joint effort by Megan Matsuura and Bill Beard. This unique exhibit showcases contemporary takes on a very old craft. Working with tools and techniques that would have been familiar to local cowboys 100 years ago, modern artists are creating usable leather items that fit right in to today’s aesthetics.
“Homegrown Leather Craft” features everything from tooled wallets to cross body purses and horse tack. A clock crafted out of tooled and painted leather alongside pistol holsters, saddle bags and business card holders. Most of the pieces on display are for sale, with new pieces being added to the show regularly.
Started in 2017, Prairie Fire Leather Company creates custom work locally designed by Braids Roberts and made to order by hand by Travis Roberts. The duo enjoys working together.
“I love looking for inspiration from wildlife and outdoor adventures around out beautiful state” Braids Roberts said in a press release. “Our customers have come to us with some amazing ideas of their own over the years, and my brother custom builds each piece with care.”
Every item the Prairie Fire Leather Company creates delivers their motto “If you can dream it up we can make it out of leather.”
Megan Matsuura has been working with leather for eight years, while Bill Beard has been involved for four. Most of their work involves repairs on saddles and other tack, but they still make time for unique custom items.
Matsuura ‘s favorite part of leatherwork is making, or fixing, a piece so that is useable and that will last for a good long time, according to the release. The pair said there is always a sense of relief and a job well done in completing a project, but then the excitement of a new idea or project that demands attention takes hold, and they are off again.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum is free, open and accessible to the public, and welcomes children and large group tours.
For more information, call 307-362-3138 or visit www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.