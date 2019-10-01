FARSON — The family of Mary A. “Mickey” Thoman is hosting an open house Sunday in honor of her 90th birthday.
The open house will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Eden Valley Community Center in Farson with dinner and cake at 4 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Sundowners.
Those planning to attend can RSVP by calling Laurie Thoman at 801-231-7041 or emailing thomanlaurie@gmail.com, or else just come. The family requests no gifts.
