ROCK SPRINGS — Dawson Fantin raised $1,000 for Rock Springs Young at Heart.
Fantin, who is working towards a Wyoming Congressional Award, volunteered 108 hours to Young at Heart. Fantin worked in various positions, including assisting in the kitchen, clerical work, maintenance and grounds keeping.
His father Paul Fantin works with Exxon Mobile and helped his son direct a donation for the hours he donated through the company’s Community Involvement Program. The program encourages people to get more involved in their communities by donating $500 for every 20 hours an employee or an employee’s family member volunteers.
“Dawson is such an inspirational young man; he is highly intelligent, compassionate and has a great sense of humor. I foresee a very bright future ahead of him,” Jamie Loredo, Facility Secretary for Young at Heart said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.