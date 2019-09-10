ROCK SPRINGS — More than 100 years ago, Wyoming farmers and ranchers began creating county Farm Bureau organizations.
The Agricultural Extension Service was fundamental in organizing and directing the efforts of the developing the bureaus, according to a press release.
The American Farm Bureau Federation was founded in 1919. Then in January 1920 the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation conducted its first statewide meeting. The grassroots efforts of the county Farm Bureaus more than 100 years ago are what started the strength of the organization and they are what keep Farm Bureau strong in the 21st century, according to a press release.
Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization committed to keeping agriculture strong in Wyoming and America.
If you are interested in the Farm Bureau, there is a Sweetwater County Farm Bureau Office in Rock Springs. Meetings take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Farson.
