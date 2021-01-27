ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Kaytlyn Keeler of Farson earned a spot on the academic dean’s list at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa,
The dean’s list is comprised of students who achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Students like Keeler who earned a GPA of 3.75 or better are considered a collegiate scholar. Of the 269 collegiate scholars, 78 maintained a perfect 4.0.
Kaytlyn Keeler, a junior biology-health professions major at Northwestern College, is the daughter of Frank and Wendy Keeler of Farson.
