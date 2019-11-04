ROCK SPRINGS—Many people came out to celebrate the opening reception of the Hart and Hart Exhibit on Saturday at the Community Fine Arts Center. Howard Hart, woodturner, and William Travis Hart, sculptor, will be exhibiting a combination of their creative work through Dec. 7 at the Fine Arts Center.
