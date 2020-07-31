ROCK SPRINGS -- Get ready for family-friendly Second Saturday activities in downtown Rock Springs on Aug. 8.
Lanky the Clown, a longtime favorite at Wyoming's Big Show, is bringing his hilarity and antics. Join him for a special stage show, near the caboose on South Main Street, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In between the shows, you'll find him wandering around downtown.
Seedskadee Trout Unlimited will also be hosting a special scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get the clues from the Seedskadee Trout Unlimited booth by the caboose, stroll the streets of downtown, search for items in businesses and collect as many fly-fishing flies from the following merchants;
-- Broadway Burger Station
-- Community Fine Arts Center
-- Daniel’s Jewelers
-- Escape Day Spa
-- Escape 307
-- New Studio Photography & Framing
-- Pickin' Palace
-- Rock Springs Library
-- Sidekicks Wine & Book Bar
-- Square State Brewing
-- The Stellar Cellar
Bring all of the flies gathers on the hunt to win some great prizes and play Fish Trivia!
There will also be a “Take a Story Walk” sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. Read the charming story of a little girl’s errands with her mother as your meander the downtown sidewalks. Begin the story at the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 201 B St. and find each page to the story in participating businesses. The story will be up through Aug. 31.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or DowntownRS.com.
