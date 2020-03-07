SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) is a nonprofit early learning center serving children and their families for over 40 years in Sweetwater County.
The SCCDC serves the birth through age 5 population through early intervention services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and social emotional support. The center has a high quality preschool program for all children ages 3-5 in both Green River and Rock Springs with certified teachers and highly qualified support staff.
Free developmental screenings are offered to every child between birth to 5. These developmental screenings determine whether or not a child is reaching developmental milestones on time and also test a child’s vision and hearing. During the last fiscal year the SCCDC screened over 1,200 children and is currently serving over 600 children.
The SCCDC provides home visits for children from birth to age 2, bringing in a family service coordinator and related service providers to provide therapy and support to babies and toddlers in their natural environment. The SCCDC also offers full-time daycare at the Green River facility.
During the 2019-2020 school year, the SCCDC has implemented many new programs and made some changes to services in an effort to maintain and improve upon the quality of services offered to the children and families of Sweetwater County.
The SCCDC provides screenings every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is open to the public for screenings anytime during those days and times in order to accommodate parents' busy schedules. Walk-in appointments are offered during those times as well, and there is always a team available to accommodate a screening on the spot.
An outreach screening team from the SCCDC goes out into the outlying, rural areas of Sweetwater County to conduct screenings at least once per year. This team also hosts screening events at various places throughout Sweetwater County, such as local pediatrician offices, community libraries, civic centers, and popular shopping centers in order to promote free developmental screenings and to make them more available to the public while they are out in the community.
The SCCDC has a new curriculum this year called Mother Goose Time. This curriculum uniquely weaves 33 research-based skills into playful games and projects. As children participate, they naturally grow in all areas of development, including social-emotional, physical, language and cognitive development. This curriculum is specifically focused on children from 3 months all the way through 5 years of age. The classroom teams are provided with books each month to support the curriculum areas, and each month there is a new theme designed to provide growth in all areas of development. The curriculum aligns with the Wyoming education early learning foundations and guidelines.
This school year the SCCDC has branched out to include classrooms in both of the center's buildings which are for children between 2 1/2 years through 3 years of age. These classes help to transition a child into the preschool classroom and prepare them for a regular preschool setting. The child’s parent or guardian attends with them in the preschool prep class for the first few sessions and slowly begins to transition out until the child is comfortable and can participate in activities on their own. The preschool prep classrooms are open to the public and are curriculum-based with a focus on both social and academic learning skills appropriate for this age group.
The SCCDC has a huge emphasis on lifelong learning, higher education, and professional development to support classroom teams, therapists, and all staff, both new and seasoned, in their field of expertise. The center requires all teachers to obtain their early childhood special education endorsement and encourages all staff to continue to seek out educational opportunities. The SCCDC offers regular high quality professional development opportunities in-house all year long. This school year the center is putting an emphasis on behavior management and early literacy. With the help of Behavior Specialist Aaron Stable and Early Literacy Professional Tami Bebee-Schwartz, the SCCDC has been able to implement skills that are practiced from the playground to the bus in the daycare program and in the classroom every day.
The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center feels that all of this, combined with the excellent services offered for the past 40 years, makes the SCCDC a high quality organization that the people of Sweetwater County can rely on to support children and families of this community. Despite funding challenges that continue to be a part of the nonprofit world, the SCCDC is always working towards improving and maintaining a high standard when it comes to an early childhood developmental organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.