GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department was unable to conduct their annual awards banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions from the State of Wyoming.
Several firefighters on the Fire Department have been recognized for their excellent contribution to the Green River Fire Department.
Tom Murphy, the department Public Information Officer was awarded the departments Best of the Best award for the most training hours. Murphy, a former Councilmember, had 383 training hours in 2020.
Kole Burnett was awarded the Department’s Best of the Best award for the most call responses. Burnett showed great dedication by responding to 536 calls in 2020.
Lt. Austin Rider was awarded the Best of the Best for Officer of the year. This award is based on the number responses and the training hours for officers.
Captain J.P. Apostolope was honored and recognized for his dedication to the Department for providing 30 years of exemplary service. Apostolope is the second of three generations to serve the Department. In 2016, Apostolope was honored as the Firefighter of the Year for the State of Wyoming.
