GREEN RIVER — The first Gobble Wobble virtual run in Green River was a success, according to Parks and Recreation program supervisor Katie Duncombe.
“We wanted people to get out and be active over the Thanksgiving holiday, and it was a great family event that people could do outside and be socially distant,” Duncombe said in a press release.
Duncombe said 44 adults and 19 youth registered for the event and most dressed the Thanksgiving part, with fun shirts. Participants were able to take pictures in front of two different murals.
The next run, which organizers hope will be in person, will be the Frostbite 5K/10K on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.