ROCK SPRINGS — The “Rock Springs Box Art Committee,” in cooperation with the City of Rock Springs, Rocky Mountain Power, Western Wyoming Community College and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce unveiled the first community mural to be installed on a power box.
The power box mural celebrates the rich ethnic diversity of Rock Springs. It is located on the Western campus and is sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES. The event was celebrated with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at on Aug. 29 at the power box. The honorees who cut the ribbon were Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western Wyoming Community College and the creator of this inaugural power box mural, local artist Rose Klein, who is also one of two Western Outstanding Graduates for the Class of 2019.
The box art project has been a long held dream of Peg Larson, Senior Student Success Advisor at Western Wyoming Community College, who has fond memories of the artistic power boxes in her hometown of Missoula, Montana, according to a press release. Local artist Susie von Ahrens has had similar dreams of seeing the community enhanced by the decorative power boxes. Together, they founded the Rock Springs Box Art Committee, which also includes Darcie Punches Mickelson, Chris Chewning, Dr. Bernadine Craft and Breanna Jackman, as well as ex-officio members Ron Wild, representing Rocky Mountain Power, Keaton West, representing the Rock Springs City Council, and Mark Cowan, representing Radiant Manufacturing.
The theme for the second power box is a photograph of Red Desert wild horses. A call has gone out to all local photographers to submit their work for consideration. The winning photograph was selected on Sept. 6 and installed on the power box located at the corner of College Drive and Windriver Drive in Rock Springs.
