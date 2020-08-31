ROCK SPRINGS — From picking out flowers to arranging a play list for the reception, couples can pair up with small businesses in Downtown Rock Springs for ideas to plan their wedding.
The first ever Wedding Walkabout takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Downtown.
Couples can find many options for their special day including photographers, jewelry, flowers, full-service salons and catering.
The walkabout starts at the Broadway Theater with a complimentary mimosa. Participants are invited to tour the stops in any order. The merchants will put a stamp on the participant’s checklist for a chance at some prizes. The checklists must be turned in to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency by Sept. 14 at 603 South Main Street in order to be entered for the drawing.
Participating businesses include:
— A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway St.
— Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway St.
— Brokerage Southwest, 601 Broadway St.
— Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway St.
— Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 450 Broadway St.
— Escape 307 Rock Springs, 648 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Jen Hargrove Photography, 455 North Front St.
— Mack and Co. Crafts, 623 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Modern Massage, 402 Broadway St.
— New Studio Photography and Framing, 420 South Main St.
— New York Life – Robbie Lee, 417 Broadway St.
— Pickin’ Palace, 553 North Front St.
— Randall’s Holistic, 137 C St.
— SHINE Premier Nail Studio, LLC, 123 Broadway St.
— Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St.
— The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC, 426 South Main St.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
