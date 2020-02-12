ROCK SPRINGS — Student artwork from Walnut and Westridge elementary schools are now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center until Feb. 22.
“We always look forward to this time of year honoring the talented students in our community,” Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule said in a press release. “The walls are covered with colorful, bold works of art and are a definite joy to see.”
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the center has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student’s artwork all spring.
This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them, according to the release.
This first exhibit of 2020 Youth Arts includes artwork from196 students. The students are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan at Walnut Elementary and Kaci Turner at Westridge Elementary School.
Walnut Elementary artists include:
Kindergarten: Garrett Bain, Michael Barry, Harper Bertagnolli, Rhyder Born, Adelia Burke, Arideana Cook, Zoey Harper, Veronica Lindsay, Quinn Macy, Wyatt Mann, Brighton O’Malley, Peder Pedersen, Colette Pinegar, Dean Reed, Bella Sheldon, Emma Skorcz, Aiva Tate and Brooklynn Vase
First grade: Bradlee Allen, Aja Blache, Olyvia Cornell, Luke Durrant, Blake Hall, Raylee Hunsaker, Rhylan Jensen, Hunter Loredo, David Lowell, Briella Martinez, Myka McIntosh, Gunner Porter, Ashley Shassetz, Cyrus Sweets, Richard Whicker, Jr. and Julianna Wilde
Second grade: Daxton Angelovic, Caleb Barry, Ariel Boahene, Erika Chaverria, Brooklyn Condie, Hayden Da Silva, Colleen Denison, Linda Eguade, Ivan Faycosh, Zameson Gerken, Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Samuel Parker, Colton Pedersen, Tavia Shalata, Xzavier Skiles, Mia Valdez, Brody Womble and Denin Ziegler
Third grade: Sammy Cairns, Taryn Christie, Theodore Clark, Annalee Durrant, Xavier Espino, Gage Evans, Raelynn Fisher, Briseidy Martinez Garcia, Lilly Hansen, Jaida Hernandez, Tristan Johnson, Jamileth Noguera Marquez, Kaylie Powell, Isaac Rall, EJ Rivera, Miah Sheldon, Preston Simek and Jonah Spence
Fourth grade: Aurora Ainge, Kaiah Blache, Cash Butcher, Xzayviana Calderone, Berkley Garner, Ismael Hernandez, Parker Keen, Karley Keslar, Baylen Kitteridge, Kenneth Knox- Zanetti, Amilya Lemon, Caroline Lowell, Sadie Reed, Marison Ruiz, Kaylie Springer, Dayton Uhrig- Santillanes, Sam Walton and Kenya Zambrano
Westridge Elementary artists:
Kindergarten: Santiago Acosta, Zachary Audette, Erin Bailey, Enzo Ball, Landen Bird, Ryker Cadena, Collin Case, Gabryel Clark, Jaeson Gibson, Trinity Heward, Lillian Hopkins, Robert Jensen, Ayden Krotzer, Tanya Campos Lugo, Justus Martinez, Adilayde McCort, Grace Spencer, Adylee Spiker, Johnny Strand, Peter Tolhurst, Brighton Wadsworth and Oaklei Wissel
First grade: Serenity Bowers, Nevaeh Carmine, Savannah Chappell, Jacey Chavez, Alden Clark, Gunner Christensen, Willian Colbert, Sophia Dickenson, Genessys Camarillo Espinoza, Connor Gailey, Hadley Hafner, Koda Helmick, Olivia Humphries, Ellie Jenkins, Briley King, Addyson Lovato, Maylenne Rodriguez Nieto, Molly Owens, Angel Barrios Padilla, Keelynn Platzer, Sebastian Rice, Sofie Russell, Keston Tims, Dailor Wiggins and Riley Williams
Second grade: James Anderson, Jaxon Ball, D’Nasia Battle, Wesley Clark, Adalyn Cretsinger, Porter Croft, Brook Deppe, Caleb Dorton, Alexander Johnson, Mariah Karnes, Tekara Keech, Miranda Martin, Carter Pierpoint, Shaylin Robinson, Mariah Salazar, Casen Valdez-Burke, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Evelyn Walker, Makayla Weaver and Daniel Yang
Third grade: Rylee Burton, Justin Cervantes, Josie Christensen, Konner Evans, Jasmine Hadden, Travis Henson, Adeline Hopkins, Payton Jensen, Zack Lambert, Yadira Landeros-Salcido, Phenix Laster, Chance Lugibihl, Jayden Martinez, Jaxon Moen, Adrian Rodrigez Nieto, Lucy Owens, Jaslene Pacheco, Haivenn Romero, Benjamin Smith, Marin Sunich, Asher Wall and Ashlen Zhong
Fourth grade: Emily Audette, Charlene Barnes, Erin Black, Aubrey Boodleman, Jennavee Chavez, Payton Dodge, Drue Dorton, Kade Erickson, Emilia Gonzalez, Bailee Grigsby, Austain Hornberger, Aspen McConnell, Haidyn Moody, Caleigh Morley, Christopher Moy, Emmanuel Perez, Nicholas Satterwhite, Julien Vincent and Michelle Yang
Community Fine Art Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
