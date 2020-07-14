FLAMING GORGE — The Ashley National Forest will once again offer their Flaming Gorge Driving Tours each Friday from June 17 to Aug. 28.
Presentations will be on Geology and Ecology. Join Tom Elder, co-author of “Field Guide to the “Flaming Gorge-Uintas National Scenic Byway,” for the tour at Red Canyon Visitor Center for the entire three-hour interpretive tour, or join at any stop enroute.
The itinerary includes:
— Noon: Leave Red Canyon Visitor Center on Red Canyon Road. off Highway 44 (3.5 miles west of Highway 191 turnoff)
— 12:20 to 12:30 p.m.: Sheep Creek Geological Loop south entrance kiosk off Hwy 44 (13 miles west of Red Canyon)
— 12:45 to 2:30 p.m.:Sheep Creek Geological Loop (starting at entrance sign overlooking the Uinta Mountain Fault)
—3 to 3:30 p.m.: Sheep Creek Overlook, west side of Highway 44 (15 miles west of Red Canyon Road)
