Foil pack cooking is a good way to cook in the summer. You can prepare foil packs and either put them on a grill or in the oven. It is a versatile way of cooking, and the meals can vary only by your imagination.
Most of the meals can be assembled ahead, and then put on a grill or in the oven when you are ready to eat. It can either be poured onto a plate after cooked, or served right in the foil pack, which makes clean up easy.
Use your imagination. I like to put a boneless, skinless chicken breast with a variety of vegetables such as carrots, baby new potatoes, 2-inch pieces of corn on the cob, squash and zucchini. You can also make desserts such as banana boats with bananas sliced lengthwise in their peel and filled with pieces of chocolate bars, graham cracker crumbs and mini marshmallows.
A hint to foil packs is to either use heavy duty foil, or doubled thinner pieces of foil.
Here are some easy to make foil packs. You can add or subtract ingredients to your desired taste.
Grilled shrimp foil pack
Ingredients:
1.5 pounds extra-large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails removed
Two large bell peppers, sliced one-half-inch thick
One large onion, sliced one-half-inch thick
One bunch of scallions, quartered crosswise
2 tablespoons olive oil
One-half teaspoon Old Bay seafood seasoning
One teaspoon chile powder
One-half teaspoon ground cumin
Salt
Two limes, halved
One-half cup loosely packed cilantro leaves and tender stems
— Prepare a grill for medium-high heat, or set oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Toss together the bell pepper, onion, scallions, oil, and seasonings in a large bowl.
— On two pieces of foil, spread the vegetable mixture on one piece of foil, leaving a few inches of exposed foil as a border. Arrange the shrimp on top of the vegetables in a single layer. Squeeze the limes over the mixture. Top with another piece of foil, lining up the edges. Fold the edges and crimp tightly to make a leak-proof packet.
— Put the shrimp packet on the grill, close the grill lid and cook 12 minutes (do not turn the packet over). Or, place packets on a baking sheet and cook approximately 10 to 15 minutes. The packet should puff up.
— Carefully open the shrimp packet (hot steam will escape). The shrimp should be pink and cooked through and the onions and peppers just tender. Scatter the cilantro over the shrimp. You can serve as it is, or on warmed tortillas.
Hobo foil pack dinner
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
One package dry onion soup mix
Four small potatoes, peeled and sliced
2 cups carrots chopped
One large onions or two small onions, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
One can of condensed cream soup such as mushroom or asparagus
— Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Combine ground beef and dry soup mix in a bowl. Form into four patties and set aside.
— In a large bowl combine all remaining ingredients except condensed soup. Toss until well mixed.
— Spray a piece of foil with non-stick spray.
— Place one-fourth of the vegetable mixture in the center of the foil. Top with one beef patty. Add 2 tablespoons of condensed soup on top of each patty.
— Seal foil packets well. Place beef side up on a large baking sheet and bake 35 to 45 minutes or until potatoes and carrots are tender.
— Carefully open packet, as built up steam will be released upon opening.
