SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $40,000 grant to Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This grant helps fund operational expenses of The Emergency Food Program that provides emergency food to the low-income community in Sweetwater County, according to a press release.
The Emergency Food Program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families.
Food Bank Clients will receive nutritious food to last for 3-5 days twice monthly.
“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue the Emergency Food Program during this increased time of need within our community.” Kathy Siler, Executive Director said in the release.
