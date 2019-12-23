KAMAS, Utah — This year, All West Communications conducted their annual November food drive and partnered with CoBank to provide $2,000 to each food bank in their service areas:
• Community Action Services, Kamas, Utah
• Community Action Services, Coalville, Utah
• The Lord’s Storehouse, Evanston
• Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs
• Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Green River
CoBank’s Sharing Success program doubles the contributions of its customers to the charitable organizations and causes they care about most. Since the program was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have contributed more than $40 million to groups such as volunteer fire departments, local schools and hunger relief programs.
All West typically provides a $500 contribution to each food bank; however, they doubled their donation to $1,000 to be able to provide a matched donation of $2,000.
The food drive took place in all four of their offices from Nov. 1-22. Customers and employees were asked to contribute canned goods to help fill local food banks’ shelves, and customers who contributed were entered into a drawing for a free month of service. More than 150 pounds of canned soups, sauces, beans and vegetables, pasta, peanut butter and such were collected and distributed.
All West is happy to contribute to these food banks as they are a vital part of the community — and food insecurities continue to rise. Feedingamerica.org reports that rural communities are often some of the hardest hit — with an estimated 2.3 million rural households, across the United States, facing hunger.
The Food Bank of Sweetwater County has locations in Green River and Rock Springs and have been operational since the early 1980’s. In just one week this year they provided assistance to 86 families in Green River and 228 families in Rock Springs.
For more information about CoBank’s Sharing Success Program, visit https://www.cobank.com/citizenship/corporate-giving/sharing-success.
