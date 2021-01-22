Wyoming state Sen. Henry "Hank" Coe, R-Cody, listens during the opening day of the 65th Wyoming Legislature on Jan. 8, 2019, in Cheyenne. The former Wyoming Senate President has died. He was 74. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November and died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at home with his children around him, the Cody Enterprise reported.

