CHEYENNE – Stumbling through the reenacted war camp, three little girls dressed in colonial garb help each other carry pails of water to their tent.
White bonnets cover their hair, and their long dresses look like something Laura Ingalls Wilder might have worn in her “Little House on the Prairie.”
This historical reenactment – along with the military helicopters, old Vietnam-era cargo trucks and horse rides – are all part of Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The annual military celebration, hosted in conjunction with Cheyenne Frontier Days, welcomes the public onto the base through Sunday.
During the event, there are a variety of demonstrations and activities to participate in, including muskets-to-missiles displays, the living history camp, security forces K-9 working dog presentations and more.
“It’s interesting to see some of the past and what the military had to offer throughout the years,” spectator Stephen Cook said. “It’s a lot different than a normal military event that we go to.”
Cook was standing by a military helicopter – a UH-1N Huey – that he was familiar with from his time in military service. U.S. Air Force Capt. Tevor Andreasen said the helicopter was built in 1969 and used in Vietnam, but it’s still flown today. The helicopter stood open in a field at the base for people to familiarize themselves with it.
The helicopter is a utility helicopter used for a variety of purposes, but its overall purpose is to support the land-based nuclear deterrent mission, he said. The helicopter was even used on a rescue mission in the area to save stranded snowmobilers.
“One of the main reasons being out here, we fly over Cheyenne all the time – sometimes we’re really low and stuff,” Andreasen said. “Trying to keep good relations with town is fairly important.”
For spectator Kathy Alatorre, seeing the helicopter was fun. But it was especially great to get in the helicopter, she said, because she sees it go over her house all the time.
She went to the event with her husband a few years ago and really enjoyed it. This year, she did the tomahawk throw with her husband, Al Alatorre.
Events such as these are important because “we need to remember how come we have the freedom we have,” she said.
Standing next to a table in Revolutionary War period attire, Jewel Wellborn, a volunteer with the Daughters of the American Revolution, educates people on what life was like back in colonial America.
“I show some of the things that would be on the home table, from the wooden bowls to the candle molding and then the punch lantern,” she said.
A large part of the items displayed on her table were made out of beeswax, which had a wide variety of purposes in history – but she said it’s probably not something people already know.
“Educating the public is important because it’s not being done in the schools,” she said. “They’re not teaching our students about the Revolutionary War and the beginning of our nation.”
She said it’s vital for young people to know how important it was for America to pull away from England and get its independence. This setup represents the history of our country, she added, and the Revolutionary War was the first that America fought in as a nation.
Fort D.A. Russell is the name of the old cavalry base established in 1867 that was later renamed F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The fort was named after Civil War Brigadier General David A. Russell, according to the Air Force.
The base was originally established to provide security when the Union Pacific Railroad was beginning its western expansion. At the time, the government realized the railroad might need protection from raiders and criminals, according to Wyoming Tales and Trails.
Troops stationed at the fort would fight in the Spanish-American War and protect the U.S. border during the Mexican revolution, according to the Bureau of Land Management. In the fort’s early days, it also helped stabilize the Cheyenne economy and spur the city’s growth.
By World War I, the fort was the largest military post in the U.S., and by World War II, it was renamed F.E. Warren, after Wyoming’s first state governor. It is the oldest continuously active military base in the Air Force.
