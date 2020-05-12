LARAMIE — The statewide Wyoming Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is helping address the increased demand for nonprofit resources throughout the state.
Nonprofits have always played an important role in providing food for families or care for children. Charitable organizations are critical to communities.
In just four weeks, the fund which was created by donations from individuals across the state, has granted $123,321 to 30 organizations statewide – some in Sweetwater County including: Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Golden Hour Senior Center, Rock Springs Young at Heart and United Way of Southwest Wyoming.
“Our aim is to get these dollars into Wyoming communities as quickly as possible and in an impactful way to help these organizations who continue to operate during this time,” Alex Nelson, who serves as a committee chairman of the Wyoming Community Foundation’s Rock Springs Area Local Board and is a current committee member for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund said in a press release.
Applications are currently reviewed on a weekly basis and organizations working to support vulnerable populations in the community are given priority, according to Nelson.
“We’re currently granting awards for up to $5,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” Nelson said. “We hope this funding will help organizations make it through this difficult time, while helping individuals in need in our community.”
Nelson also shared that although not every organization will qualify for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants, the Wyoming Community Foundation also has a competitive grant application for Sweetwater County that opens June 15.
In 2019 the Wyoming Community Foundation granted nearly $9.5 million to nonprofits. In 2019, the Rock Springs Area Local Board of Wyoming Community Foundation granted $65,635.00 to local organizations. Some of these local organizations include: Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Sweetwater County Library Foundation, Children's Discovery Center Wind Exhibit and YWCA of Sweetwater County.
For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation, the organizations it supports, or to get involved, visit www.WYCF.org or call 307-721-8300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.