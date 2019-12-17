ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Chandler Smith, Seth Atkinson, Payton Jenkins, and Adam Shuler received their Eagle Scout badges on Dec. 15 at a special court of honor at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain building.
To earn Scouting's highest rank, one has to master basic Scout skills like first aid and navigation, earn at least 21 merit badges, serve in leadership positions in the troop, lead others in an Eagle Scout service project to help the community, and live by the ideals of the Scout oath and law.
For Smith's service project, he led others in erecting fencing around the trees on Wyoming Grazing Association land to protect the them from being damaged by cattle or wildlife.
Jenkin's service project involved making three wheelchair accessible garden beds for the residents of Sage View Care Center.
In Atkinson's service project, he led others in making and delivering three garden beds for Able Hands residents.
Shuler led others in cleaning out and repairing a wildlife guzzler and fixing the fence around it for his service project.
The program, which was conducted by Troop 55 Scoutmaster Andy Pugmire, began with a prayer by Reed Smith. Eli Wall led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Eagle Scout Landon Atkinson read the Eagle charge, which explains the obligation and responsibilities of being an Eagle Scout.
Nathan Riddle, the Troop 86 scoutmaster, presented Chandler Smith with his Eagle badge. Smith also received the Gold Palm for having earned 10 merit badges beyond the 21 needed for Eagle. He gave mentor pins to Vera Trefethen, Nathan Riddle and Ben Hansen.
Seth Atkinson received his badge and the Bronze Palm from his mother, Jen Atkinson. To earn the Bronze Palm, he earned five merit badges beyond those required for Eagle. Atkinson said his mentor pin was for Neal Asper, his Scoutmaster in Troop 85, who was unable to attend.
Tod Jenkins pinned the badge and Bronze Palm on his son, Payton Jenkins, who presented mentor pins to Pugmire and Trefethen.
Kyle Shuler presented his son, Adam Shuler, with his Eagle badge and the Gold Palm. He gave mentor pins to Pugmire and Trefethen.
The new Eagle Scouts presented their parents with Eagle mom and dad pins. Pugmire gave the Scoutmaster's minute in which he talked about going camping with his troop and getting his truck and the Scout trailer stuck in the mud. He told of the effort it took to be rescued and how much he appreciated the help he received. He said sometimes in life you need help from others and sometimes you can be of service and help others.
The closing prayer was given by Earl Jenkins. Refreshments were served.
All four new Eagle Scouts are 14 years old and active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where they serve in their quorums and participate in young men activities.
Chandler Smith, the son of Reed and Melinda Smith, participates in soccer, football, and basketball. He plays the piano and excels at technology, math and solving Rubik's cubes. He enjoys all outdoor activities like camping. He belongs to Boy Scout Troop 86, sponsored by Foothill Ward.
Seth Atkinson enjoys football, swimming, and track. He collects Legos and his favorite subject is math. His parents are Jeff and Jen Atkinson. He belongs to Troop 85, sponsored by White Mountain Ward.
Payton Jenkins, the son of Tod and Emily Jenkins, participates in football, basketball, and track. He also enjoys hiking, camping, swimming, fishing and playing games with friends and family.
Chandler Smith, Seth Atkinson, and Payton Jenkins are all eighth-graders at Rock Springs Junior High School.
Adam Shuler is a freshman at Black Butte High School. He plays percussion with the Rock Springs High School band. He enjoys learning about guns and shooting them at the rifle range. His parents are Kyle and Heidi Shuler.
Payton Jenkins and Adam Shuler both belong to Troop 55 sponsored by Overland Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.