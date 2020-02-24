ROCK SPRINGS — Are you ready to take the Jackalope Jump?
The Jackalope Jump for individuals or teams of five will take place on March 7 at the Wataha pond near the White Mountain Golf Course.
Registration is from 10 a.m.-noon, with jumps beginning at noon. Participants will have the option to jump into the pond, or into a large pumpkin skin pool. "The water in the pond has been tested, and is safe to dive in," Rock Spring Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said.
Cost for individuals is $100 or $50 for each member of a five-person or larger team. Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics athletes.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Groups are encouraged to wear costumes with themes that each member wears a part of that these, such as "Frozen," or others. Awards will be given for:
• Best costume
• Largest group
• Most money raised by a group
• Most money raised by an athlete
• Most money raised by an individual
"I encourage everyone to come out," Pacheco said. "It is going to be a great time while raising money for Special Olympics"
The Sheriff's office Dive Team will be on hand for emergencies.
Pacheco said that local Region 4 Regional Response Team with Homeland Security will provide two tents which will be used as warming huts with both women's and men's showers.
Organizers also plan to have food vendors on site.
This is an event for individuals or teams, and teams, and involves a day of fun and silliness as sponsored participants jump into Wataha pond. This will be a great community event with lots of support from local law enforcement agencies through the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run partnership with Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Rock Springs event is one of 20 similar events across the state.
The Rock Springs Police Department has partnered with the Rock Springs Fire Department, Green River Police Department, Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and Region 4 Regional Response Team with Homeland Security to bring this event to Sweetwater County.
For more information or to set up your Firstgiving page to raise donations visit https://www.sowy.org/fundraising/jackalope-jump.
