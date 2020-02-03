ROCK SPRINGS — Fremont Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Rock Springs has completed the stringent requirements to become an official RAM Agriculture Dealership to help them better understand the specific requirements that farmers, ranchers and growers need for the trucks on their agricultural operations.
The agriculture specialists at Fremont Motors include Troy Boerner, Steven Alano and Julian Martinez.
To become part of this elite dealer group as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, Fremont Motors was required to select a minimum of three team members to successfully complete an agricultural training program, created by farmers and ranchers, that has been peer reviewed for agricultural and educational correctness, and carries several industry endorsements. The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables them to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers and growers that provides a first ever return on their truck investment. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the 11,000 Wyoming farmers, ranchers and growers know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture.
To see this exclusive offer only available through a Ram Agriculture Dealership go to: https://www.ramagdealer.com/.
With the initial curriculum complete, the Fremont Motors will also now participate in continuing education that extends their knowledge of everything important to Wyoming agriculture, as it happens in real time. Ongoing education, combined with what the ag specialists learned through the Ag Awareness curriculum, will allow this dealership to become an educated partner with area agriculture by pro-actively anticipating and meeting the changing demands of its family of agricultural customers.
For more information about Ram Agricultural Specialists call 307-206-2853. Or visit 1900 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs or visit www.ramagdealer.com/certified-dealers/fremont.
