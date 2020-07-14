FLAMING GORGE — Friday Night Programs will continue each Friday July 17 to Aug. 28 at Flaming Gorge.
The Cart Creek Fire Overview of the 1977 fire, while remembering those who lost their lives at
Firefighters Memorial: Between sites 18 and 19 in Firefighters Campground.
Through music, poetry and stories observe the darkening sky at Bootleg Amphitheater on US 191 across from Firefighters Campground.
These free programs are sponsored by Ashley National Forest.
Family groups will be socially distanced from each other.
