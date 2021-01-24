SWEETWATER COUNTY — A research request made to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program provided museum staff an opportunity to examine a unique handgun dating back a century and a half.
The pocket-size pistol, officially designated a “Remington’s New Repeating Pistol,” also known as the “Remington-Elliot Ring Trigger Derringer,” a four-barreled pepperbox design chambered for a metallic cartridge, a .32 rimfire. Unlike earlier percussion pepperboxes, which featured a rotating-barrel mechanism, the Remington pepperbox, designed by Dr. William Elliot, had a rotating firing pin. The little pistol was manufactured from 1863 to 1888; museum researchers believe this one was manufactured between 1866 and 1871.
People with vintage firearms who would like to learn more about them need only contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or via email at sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com.
There is no charge for the Museum’s firearms research service.
