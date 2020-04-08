ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College welcomes prospective students to their virtual Future Mustangs Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 22.
Future Mustangs Day is an opportunity for high school seniors who have been accepted to Western, or have filled out an application for admission, and their families to visit Western virtually.
During this event, participants will be given the opportunity to attend a welcome session, learn about academic advising, compete for academic scholarships in different academic areas, take a virtual campus tour, attend information sessions with various departments and majors on campus, and win prizes.
Prizes for students include AirPods, a TV and $750 in scholarships.
“Future Mustangs Day is going to be a wonderful virtual event for high school seniors to be able to receive information from staff and faculty around campus, learn about the importance of academic advising, apply for scholarships, ask questions, win prizes, and take a virtual tour of campus. Registration is required! So register today, as this is an event that high school seniors will not want to miss out on," Rachel Hofer, Admissions Counselor at Western said in a press release.
High school seniors and their families will attend Future Mustang Day virtually using Zoom. Register today at https://bit.ly/392RZCH to attend on April 22.
For more information contact Hofer at rhofer@westernwyoming.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.