WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Oct. 23
1. Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer
2. (tie). Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
2 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
2 (tie). Steve and Carole Myska
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican train
Oct. 23
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Marilyn Bertoncelj
3. Bob McCaskill
Other players: Arnold Mabile
Pinochle
Oct. 24
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Eunice Kiernan
3. Betty DuPape
Other players: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Kevin Maloney, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall
Hand and foot
Oct. 25
Table one winners: Sue McGuire and Marjene West
Table two winners: Bev Routh and Georgeen Harris
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Darhl Simkin and Sandra Wadsworth
Wii bowling
Oct. 25
High team scores
1. John Timlin and Joanie Jereb, 468
2. Dessie Ball and Johanna Karstoft, 444
3. Jack Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 376
High individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 279
2. Dessie Ball, 235
3. Johanna Karstoft, 209
Most strikes
Joanie Jereb, 11
Dessie Ball, 7
Johanna Karstoft, 6
Splits
Kay Hornsby, 2
John Timlin, 2
Dessie Ball, 1
Other players: Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs
Pool tournament
Oct. 25
Singles
1. Ed Dupre
2. DeWayne Erickson
3. John Orr
Doubles
1. DeWayne Erickson and Breeze Watkins
2. George Nicksich and John Orr
3. Dave Baer and Ed Dupre
Other players: Richard Rockey, Joe McTee, Phil Mair, Harold Stanton and Niel Christensen
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bunco
Oct. 22
Most naturals: Odell Fuller and Malinda Roundy
Most wins: Carmen Tune
Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Gail Heikkinen, Gloria Culp, Eva Cauthorn and Linda Fuller
