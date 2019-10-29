WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Oct. 23

1. Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer

2. (tie). Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

2 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

2 (tie). Steve and Carole Myska

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Oct. 23

1. Eunice Kiernan

2. Marilyn Bertoncelj

3. Bob McCaskill

Other players: Arnold Mabile

Pinochle

Oct. 24

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Eunice Kiernan

3. Betty DuPape

Other players: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Kevin Maloney, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall

Hand and foot

Oct. 25

Table one winners: Sue McGuire and Marjene West

Table two winners: Bev Routh and Georgeen Harris

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Darhl Simkin and Sandra Wadsworth

Wii bowling

Oct. 25

High team scores

1. John Timlin and Joanie Jereb, 468

2. Dessie Ball and Johanna Karstoft, 444

3. Jack Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 376

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 279

2. Dessie Ball, 235

3. Johanna Karstoft, 209

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 11

Dessie Ball, 7

Johanna Karstoft, 6

Splits

Kay Hornsby, 2

John Timlin, 2

Dessie Ball, 1

Other players: Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs

Pool tournament

Oct. 25

Singles

1. Ed Dupre

2. DeWayne Erickson

3. John Orr

Doubles

1. DeWayne Erickson and Breeze Watkins

2. George Nicksich and John Orr

3. Dave Baer and Ed Dupre

Other players: Richard Rockey, Joe McTee, Phil Mair, Harold Stanton and Niel Christensen

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bunco

Oct. 22

Most naturals: Odell Fuller and Malinda Roundy

Most wins: Carmen Tune

Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Gail Heikkinen, Gloria Culp, Eva Cauthorn and Linda Fuller

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.