ROCK SPRINGS — Garrison Flack, received his Eagle Scout award on Oct. 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tulip building. Flack is a member of Troop 202 sponsored by the Gateway Ward. He also received the Bronze Palm for earning five merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Flack headed up a bedding drive for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that provided beds for children needing them.
Vera Trefethen was the guest speaker. She said there are about 400 requirements to be done before a Scout can earn the rank of Eagle, and that for every Scout who has earned it in the history of Boy Scouts of America, there are 49 who have not. She said it takes dedicated leaders and parents, and a Scout who really wants to earn Eagle. She said one year and a month after Flack had joined the Groovy Patrol, he was a First Class Scout with 14 merit badges, and that his leaders never doubted whether he would be an Eagle or not, according to a press release.
Brayden Flack read the Eagle Challenge, which basically challenges an Eagle to live the values of Scouting for the rest of his life. Hunter Flack read a poem entitled "Eagle Scout." Brayden and Hunter, both Eagle Scouts, are Garrison Flack's older brothers.
Scoutmaster Caleb Homer presented the Eagle Badge to Flack, who then pinned Eagle mom and dad pins on his parents. Flack presented an Eagle mentor pin to Trefethen.
The Court of Honor was conducted by Scoutmaster Caleb Homer. It began with an opening prayer by Flack's sister, Kendra Flack, and an opening flag ceremony by Troop 202.
Troop 202 performed the closing flag ceremony, and the closing prayer was given by Bart Flack. Refreshments were served.
Garrison Flack, age 14, is the son of Bart and Janell Flack. He is a freshman at Rock Springs High School. He enjoys baseball, flag football, camping, and building models, and he participates in his church's Young Men's Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.