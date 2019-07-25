Genesis Alkali supports United Way

ROCK SPRINGS — Employees of Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers Local 13214 raised $107,013 during their United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign for local community programs.
The employee pledges advance United Way’s vision of a community where all individuals and families achieve their potential through education, income stability and healthy lives, according to a press release.
In order to achieve its mission, United Way partners with agencies throughout Sweetwater County. Organizations that receive grants from United Way include the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, Social Emotional and Kindergarten Readiness, Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Family Independence and Family Visitation, Western Wyoming Reproductive Health, Rock Springs Young at Heart’s Early Learning Center, In Home Services and Special Diet Meals, Youth Alternative Home Association, YWCA’s Financial Empowerment and Center for Families and Children.
“The donations made by employees of Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers Local 13214 are truly appreciated,” said Kelly Frink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming executive director. “With their help, children are able to attend preschool and after school programs as well as helping families put food on the table. We hope that their generosity will inspire others to join the fight against our community’s problems. We all win when we work together.”
For more information, contact Frink at kfrink@swunitedway.org or 307-362-5003.
