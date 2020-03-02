ROCK SPRINGS — Practice back swings, recruit friends and partake in the first 2nd Saturday mini golf tournament in downtown Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is introducing Par-Tee as part of the 2nd Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14.
Locals and visitors are invited to join in the Par Tee golf tournament at 18 business locations. Each downtown business will create a unique putt putt hole, offering fun for all ages. Organizers said simply start at any hole and keep going. Participating businesses will have scorecards. The completed scorecard can be turned in at the final hole. The agency will do random drawings for prizes. There will also be a prize for the best team theme/costume too.
“Be creative with your team and come up with a fun theme,” Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks said in a press release.
To qualify for the drawing, miniature golfers need to complete all 18 holes along with a special 19th hole, which is a pop-up art show and sale at Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 430 Broadway St..
“There will be a variety of art to check out such as jewelry, woodworking and paintings as well as prices for every budget,” Banks said.
Merchants participating in the Par-Tee mini golf tournament include:
• Coal Train Coffee: 501 S. Main St.
• New Studio Photography and Framing: 420 S. Main St.
• Rock Springs Library: 400 C St.
• Escape 307: 648 Pilot Butte Ave.
• Sidekicks: 507 Broadway St.
• Able Hands: 126 Elk St.
• Daniel’s Jewelry: 617 Broadway St., Suite A
• Randall’s Holistics: 137 C St.
• Bitter Creek Brewing: 604 Broadway St.
• Pickin’ Palace: 553 North Front St.
• Bi-Rite: 409 Broadway St.
• The Dugout Collectibles and Games: 515 N. Front St.
• Rock Springs Historical Museum: 201 B St.
• Cowboy Crepes and Café: 617 Broadway St., Suite B
• Huckers: 642 Pilot Butte Ave.
• Casa Chavez: 744 Pilot Butte Ave.
• Busy Bee and Company: 623 Pilot Butte Ave.
• J and M Autosport and Repair: 110 Elk St.
Other activities for 2nd Saturday include:
•: Pop-up Art Show and Sale: Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Papa’s Pastries and Sweet Treats: A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway St.
• Cribbage Tournament: Square State Brewing, 422 South Main St.
• Native Sun food truck: Square State Brewing
• Class and a Glass: Equilibrium Fitness Studio, 121 K St., 2-3 p.m., $20 fee, including choice of one glass of nonalcoholic champagne, sangria or wine for the class itself and one glass following the completion of class along with a macaroon all provided from Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar. Space is limited. Reservations required. All ages welcome.
• Steve Davis LIVE: Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar
• Eddy Delbridge LIVE: Bike and Trike, 612 Broadway St.
• Pretty Late LIVE: Pickin’ Palace, 553 N. Front St.
• WildFlower and Co. March Event: 517 Rennie, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Crochet Gingham: Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., 1-3 pm. Learn the technique to crochet with three colors to create a gingham pattern dishcloth. For advanced beginners, class is free, and participants bring yarn and crochet hook. Preregistration required.
For a full list of events, visit www.DowntownRS.com.
