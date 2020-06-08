ROCK SPRINGS — A drive-thru immunization clinic will be offered for incoming seventh grade students by Sweetwater County Public Health.
The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Public Health at 333 Broadway in Rock Springs. Get your child on the list by calling 307-922-5390.
The immunization clinic is specifically for incoming seventh grade students who need Tdap and Menveo vaccines. Tdap is a booster of the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccines. Menveo is a vaccine to help prevent invasive meningococcal disease.
“We’re offering these specific vaccines for kids who have not yet been immunized,” said Public Health Director Kim Lionberger. “We’re offering the immunizations now as a way to play catch-up. Seventh-graders typically are given this immunization during a spring clinic, but school was canceled.”
