Game day is one of the biggest snacking days of the year, and snacks during the big game are usually not the healthiest, but from time to time, I think it is okay to indulge. Millions of Americans seem to agree, because it is the biggest pizza delivery day of the year.
Two of my favorites are Nachos and Chili Cheese Corn Dogs, made with my Mom’s Chili Con Carne recipe.
NACHOS
Ingredients:
1 pound of ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One bag of tortilla chips
3 cups of grated cheese (I use cheddar, pepper jack, Mexican blend or a combination of cheeses)
1 onion diced into one-fourth-inch cubes
2 Bell peppers diced into one-fourth-inch cubes, (I use one red and one green)
2 Tomatoes diced into one-fourth-inch cubes
Sliced black olives
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
— Brown the ground beef and seasonings in a little olive oil.
— On a cooking sprayed sheet pan, make a row of tortilla chips.
— On top of the chips make a layer of the cooked ground beef.
— On top of the ground beef place a layer of cheese.
— Repeat this layering two additional times. (It is important to layer the chips, beef and cheese, otherwise you will have the top over full of toppings, and at the bottom, just plain chips).
— Place the nachos in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for about 15 minutes (just long enough to melt the cheese).
— After you take the nachos out of the oven, place the onions, bell pepper, olives and tomatoes on top.
You could also add other toppings such as sliced jalapeño peppers, sour cream, guacamole, salsa or any other toppings you would like.
CHILI CHEESE CORN DOGS
Ingredients:
24 mini corn dogs (will make two large plates)
My Chili Con Carne recipe (see recipe below)
1 ½ to 2 cups of cheese (I use cheddar, pepper jack, Mexican blend or a combination of cheeses)
One onion, diced
Mustard
— Prepare corn dogs to package instructions.
— Place equal amount of corn dogs on two microwave safe plates.
— Pour desired amount of chili and cheese on top of corn dogs.
— Microwave until cheese is melted
— Top with onion and mustard.
CHILI CON CARNE
Ingredients:
1.5 pounds of ground beef
One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
One 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes (I like either fire roasted or with green chilies)
One 28-ounce can of chili beans in sauce
One medium to large yellow onion diced
Two bell peppers diced (I use green, but you can also use red, yellow or orange, or a combination)
Two to three ribs of celery diced
Approximately 3 to 4 tablespoons of chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon crushed chili peppers
— In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, brown hamburger, onions, bell peppers and celery until the ground beef is browned and the vegetables are translucent.
— Add the cans of tomato products and fill each can with water and add to the pot.
— Add spices and bring to boil, and then turn down to simmer. Taste to make sure the spices are right, and adjust accordingly. Remember, you can always add more spices, but you cannot take them out once they are in.
— Simmer for approximately one-half hour, and then add beans. Fill the bean can with water and add to pot. Simmer at least another half hour.
