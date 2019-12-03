GILLETTE — Briella Hoang was the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program’s Wyoming state winner. She grew a large cabbage and was randomly selected by Wyoming’s Agriculture Department. Hoang, from Gillette, will receive a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants.
Hoang attends Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette.
Children across America are growing, and some are earning, a lot of “green” participating in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
This year, more than 1 million third graders in the 48 contiguous states have received hands-on gardening experience, growing colossal cabbages with high hopes to win “best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.
Each year Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, with more than 70 greenhouse facilities across the country, trucks free O.S. Cross, or "oversized," cabbage plants to third grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program. If nurtured and cared for, children can cultivate, nurture and grow giant cabbages, some much bigger than a basketball, tipping the scales, often more than 40 pounds.
In 1996 Bonnie Plants initiated the Third Grade Cabbage Program in and around headquarters in Union Springs, Alabama, with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and continue to “grow” our next generation of gardeners.
By 2002 the Cabbage Program became a national endeavor. The program awards a $1,000 scholarship to one student in each participating state. At the end of the season, teachers from each third grade class select the student who has grown the “best” cabbage, based on size and appearance. A digital image of the cabbage and student is submitted online. That student's name is then entered in a statewide drawing. State winners are randomly selected by the office of the Commission of Agriculture, in each of 48 participating states.
Third grade teachers can sign up for this free program at https://bonniecabbageprogram.com/register/.
For more information contact Joan Casanova at joan@greenearthmediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.