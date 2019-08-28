GILLETTE – Special Olympics Wyoming announced the 2020 Summer Games will be hoted in Gillette on April 30 and May 1-2.
Phil Grabrick, local coordinator of the Special Olympics Wyoming Gillette Masters program, submitted a bid cataloging facility availability, community excitement, involvement, and support.
Special Olympics Wyoming President and CEO Priscilla Dowse said, “Our organization has held this event in Laramie for the last 15 years, and they have been a terrific host. Returning the games to Gillette under Phil’s leadership is exciting. We're looking forward to working with his team and the community to provide the best for our athletes.”
Venues for competition will include Thunder Basin High School, Campbell County High School, the Aquatic Center, Pronghorn Center, and the Campbell County Recreation Center. Approximately 500 beds will be reserved at local hotel/motels and many local restaurants, and retail businesses will be patronized throughout the three-day event by the approximate 1,000 visitors.
If you’re interested in contributing or volunteering locally, contact Grabrick at grabrick1@msn.com or 307-299-6400.
More information can be found at www.specialolympicswy.org.
