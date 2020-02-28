ROCK SPRINGS — Girl Scouts from Junior Troop 1279 met Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, sold him some cookies, and learned about city government on Monday, Feb. 24.
Mayor Kaumo welcomed the Scouts into the Rock Springs City Council chairs and spoke to them about the need for future strong leaders in government. He showed them the Rock Springs vision and mission statements and told them how important it is to update those as the needs of the city changes. He also ordered a few boxes of cookies from the girls. Mayor Kaumo invited the troop members back at the end of cookie season to report their progress at a City Council meeting.
Girl Scout Troop 1279 is a second year Junior Troop with 14 members including fifth-grade girls and one fourth-grader and two co-leaders. Troop 1279 uses funds raised from cookie sales as well as those from the chocolate, nuts and magazine fall sales to cover the cost of just about everything, including registration for each continuing Girl Scout for the next year, uniforms, insignia, badges and patches, and activities. Troop supplies also from cookie money.
Troop 1279 Scouts have visited the climbing wall at the Rock Springs Civic Center, escape rooms at Escape 307, and celebrations at That Yogurt Place. They also spent a day at Lagoon. In addition, the girls have put funds toward community service projects every year. They are currently working on their bronze awards. To that end, they are dedicating at least 10 hours per scout toward the Children’s Discovery Center project at the Rock Springs Library. Scouts{span} are starting by helping with a microscope station, flight lab and grocery store.{/span}
The girls’ long-term goal is a troop trip to Costa Rica. They plan to learn about the culture, tour the country, and of course help out in a village with a project. The goal is to do this in four years with the troop paying for as much as possible in an effort to make it attainable for all Scouts in the troop. That means selling 6000 boxes per scout. If members of troop 1279 seem not to want to take no for an answer this cookie season, that’s the reason.
Girl Scouts from 5 years old through high school age will be selling cookies through April 19 with booth sales starting March 27. They will be at Smith’s, Walmart, Albertsons, Joann’s Fabrics and at the Chamber of Commerce. Troop members want people to know: “If you can’t eat ‘em, treat ‘em!” Each troop takes donated boxes to different hometown heroes. These can be sent to troops in the armed services, distributed to police, firefighters or emergency medical technicians, sent to hospitals or elder care facilities, etc. Just ask at each booth if interested.
