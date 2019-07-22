ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Girl Scouts are hosting a School Supply Drive.
The Girl Scouts want help collecting standard school supplies to donate to students in need. Their goal is to have enough supplies to fill 100 backpacks.
Items needed include 24-count crayons, 16 count crayons, large glue sticks, standard glue sticks, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, Kleenex, black dry erase markers, plastic pocket folders, Fiskar scissors, pencil pouches/boxes, single-subject wide spiral notebooks, three-pocket folders, clipboards, 1-inch three-ring binders with pockets, earbuds/earphones, pink erasers, highlighters, watercolor paints, 3x3 Post-It notes, hand sanitizer, wide ruled package loose-leaf paper and rulers.
To donate, please contact the Rock Springs service unit manager at 915-636-4176 or email RS.Serviceunit@gmail.com.
