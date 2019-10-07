GREEN RIVER — Golden Hour Senior Center is hosting a fundraising raffle to benefit its new technology center.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at Golden Hour or the Green River and Rock Springs chambers of commerce. The drawing will be on Friday.
Prizes include a 55-inch Toshiba 4K Smart television; a 2019 HP 15.6 HD laptop; an Escape Day Spa gift card; two three-month Pineda's Karate passes and two Karate ghees; and two framed pictures from A Time To Breathe Photography.
