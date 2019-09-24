GREEN RIVER — Who would you like to see from the Golden Hour Senior Center staff get a pie in the face?
Until Oct. 1, the center will host a kitchen vs. office staff pie in the face contest. People can vote for who they want to see get a pie. Stop by the center and put money into the jar of the staff you want to see get the pie.
The winner will be announced at lunch on Oct. 1, and anyone is invited.
The center is so dedicated to getting the money for its new technology center, that staff members are willing take a pie in the face.
